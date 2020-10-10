1/1
Larry Paulette
Larry Paulette

Oak Harbor - After a brief illness, Larry Paulette passed away September 15 surrounded by family and friends.

Larry was born August 31, 1949 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Irene and George Paulette. He graduated Oak Harbor High School in 1967, BGSU in 1971, and was commissioned in the US Army where he attained the rank of captain. Larry enjoyed hockey, spending time with family and friends, and outdoor activities in Oak Harbor, Catawba, and Port Clinton. Larry was a longtime fan of the BGSU Falcons (and the national championship in 1984!), loved the planetarium, and understood the mathematics behind the general theory of relativity!

Survivors include his children, Curt (Nancy) Paulette of Akron, Craig (Cecily) Paulette of Northfield Village, and Cara (Kirk) Maxey of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Carter, Kyle, Morgan, Zach, Ryan, Mackenzie, Koby, and Brody; great-grandchildren Olivia and Hayden; siblings Linda (Kerry) McCandless of Redlands, CA, Rick (Terry) Paulette of Olympia, WA, and Carolyn (Mikel) Roe of Duluth, MN; many nieces and nephews; and special family friend Rita McCormick and her children Paul (Heather) McCormick, Cecilia (Omar) Chaudhary, Susan (Steven) Olijnyk, and many grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Veteran's Park in Oak Harbor (310 Finke Road, 1st pavilion) on Oct. 24 at 2 pm (EST, not "Paulette time"). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Veteran's Park (checks should be made out to the Village of Oak Harbor) or the charity of your preference.

If you are unable to attend and have stories or photos you'd like to share, please send an email to RememberingLarry@protonmail.com.




Published in News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
