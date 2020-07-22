So sorry to hear just a couple of weeks ago of Larry’s condition. In fact he never mentioned it to me that we talked many times the most recent about two weeks ago at the end of the driveway. What a great guy. Dedicated to the youth of Catawba and the area and the park and just a fun guy to be around. My sympathies to Char and all the kids and I will miss him as a neighbor and friend. Go Bucks , and go Tribe. Maybe those buckeyes we planted will grow in the garden. Dr. David George

