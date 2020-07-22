Larry Schultz
Catawba Island - Larry Schultz passed away surrounded by his family after battling cancer. Larry was born on November 12, 1942 in Port Clinton to the late Carl and LaVerne (Havener) Schultz. Larry graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1961. He was a running/half back of the first PCHS undefeated football team. Larry was a member of the Elks Lodge #1718, served on the Ottawa County Safety Association, member of Peace Lutheran Church, and President of Phi Theta Pi and graduated from Tiffin University in 1968. Larry worked at Celotex Corporation for 32 years in Human Resources as a personnel and safety director, retiring in 2001. He was a six-year Staff Sergeant veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard, 213 HEM Company. Schultzy loved sharing his knowledge of all things relating to nature including exercising, gardening, boating, fishing and hunting. Larry was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fam.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Charlotte (Crilly); children: Kelly (Schultz) and Brad York, Heidi Schultz, and Ryan Schultz all of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Shane, Stone and Sheridan York of Port Clinton, Maranda Schultz of Salem, Oregon; sister-in-law Joan (Crilly) Stoner of Tiffin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Beverly (Schultz) and Steve Kosztyo, brothers-in-law: John Stoner and Ed Crilly, and sister-in-law Janette Crilly.
Private family graveside services will take place 10:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Catawba Island Cemetery. Covid-19 masks are highly encouraged.
Larry served as Park Board President at Catawba John Braun Park where he volunteered for over 30 years. He coached youth-league baseball for 20 years and cared for all the park grounds and baseball diamonds with his son, Ryan. Contributions in Larry's memory can be made to Dr. John E. Braun Memorial Park, P. O. Box 207 Port Clinton, OH 43452.
Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
