Larry Schultz
1942 - 2020
Larry Schultz

Catawba Island - Larry Schultz passed away surrounded by his family after battling cancer. Larry was born on November 12, 1942 in Port Clinton to the late Carl and LaVerne (Havener) Schultz. Larry graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1961. He was a running/half back of the first PCHS undefeated football team. Larry was a member of the Elks Lodge #1718, served on the Ottawa County Safety Association, member of Peace Lutheran Church, and President of Phi Theta Pi and graduated from Tiffin University in 1968. Larry worked at Celotex Corporation for 32 years in Human Resources as a personnel and safety director, retiring in 2001. He was a six-year Staff Sergeant veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard, 213 HEM Company. Schultzy loved sharing his knowledge of all things relating to nature including exercising, gardening, boating, fishing and hunting. Larry was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fam.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Charlotte (Crilly); children: Kelly (Schultz) and Brad York, Heidi Schultz, and Ryan Schultz all of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Shane, Stone and Sheridan York of Port Clinton, Maranda Schultz of Salem, Oregon; sister-in-law Joan (Crilly) Stoner of Tiffin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Beverly (Schultz) and Steve Kosztyo, brothers-in-law: John Stoner and Ed Crilly, and sister-in-law Janette Crilly.

Private family graveside services will take place 10:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Catawba Island Cemetery. Covid-19 masks are highly encouraged.

Larry served as Park Board President at Catawba John Braun Park where he volunteered for over 30 years. He coached youth-league baseball for 20 years and cared for all the park grounds and baseball diamonds with his son, Ryan. Contributions in Larry's memory can be made to Dr. John E. Braun Memorial Park, P. O. Box 207 Port Clinton, OH 43452.

Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




Published in News Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Catawba Island Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Such wonderful memories of this guy...growing up across the street from the Schultz family ..all of the Mackeys thought the world of this entire family...Blessings and Love to all of you
Jodie Mackey
Friend
July 23, 2020
am so sorry to hear of Larry,s passing. I lived in Ind. and was glad to catch up with him at reunions. He was a great guy who lived a great life. I am glad to have known him and extend my sympathies to all his family.
Dianne Becker Endrai
Friend
July 22, 2020
Great guy, condolences to Char and the family.
ed lynch
Friend
July 22, 2020
Kristina Crisologo
July 22, 2020
Kristina Crisologo
July 22, 2020
Sorry to see the lost of Larry. When we was working at Celotex he always had a story. Some made you laugh and others just made you say " what was you thinking". May piece be with all of you.
Melvin Zelms
Coworker
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear just a couple of weeks ago of Larry’s condition. In fact he never mentioned it to me that we talked many times the most recent about two weeks ago at the end of the driveway. What a great guy. Dedicated to the youth of Catawba and the area and the park and just a fun guy to be around. My sympathies to Char and all the kids and I will miss him as a neighbor and friend. Go Bucks , and go Tribe. Maybe those buckeyes we planted will grow in the garden. Dr. David George
David George
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
