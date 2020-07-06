Lavonna J Bittner
Martin - Lavonna J. Bittner, 83, of Martin, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 19, 1937 in Toledo to Ralph and Mary (Cordrey) Clear. She was raised by her paternal grandmother until she married Don Bittner, with whom she spent 63 years of marriage.
Lavonna was an avid reader and was a member of many local book clubs in Genoa and Elmore. She loved traveling, having visited most of the states. Don and Lavonna were sprint car enthusiasts and followed many races across Ohio and Pennsylvania. She was an amazing pie baker with her specialty being a cherry peach pie. Lavonna also volunteered at Otterbeing Portage Valley and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston, Ohio.
Lavonna is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Shelley Beam and Laurie Parlette both of Perrysburg; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren with #5 on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother; and Uncle Bill, whom she considered her brother.
Services of Lavonna will be private for the family. Interment will be at Elliston Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contribution for Lavonna be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. 3rd Street, Elliston, Ohio, 43432 or Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551.