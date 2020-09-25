1/1
LaVonne L. Fillmore
LaVonne L. Fillmore

Catawba Island - LaVonne L. Fillmore, 85, of Catawba Island passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Parkview Health Care in Sandusky, OH. She was born May 6, 1935 in Gypsum, OH the daughter of Bernard F. and Dorothy I. (Meacham) Zenser. She married Robert W. Fastzkie and he preceded her in death. She later married Vernon Fillmore and he also preceded her in death. LaVonne was a Lab Tech for US Gypsum retiring in 1995. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Catawba Island, Women of the Moose Chapter 281, American Legion Women's Auxiliary Unit 83 and she was a Daughter of the Mayflower. She enjoyed knitting.

Surviving are her children: Darrell G. (Kathryn) Fastzkie of Moscow Mills, MO, Rhonda L. (Richard Suess) Fastskie of Sandusky; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, many step-great-grandchildren; brother: Don F. (Sue) Zenser of Sandusky; sisters: Kay A. (Robert) Weisend of Michigan, Suzie (Rudy) Herrera of Michigan, Cindy (Scott Flinn) Zenser of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and sister Arlene M. Schill.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 North East Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, OH. interment will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Resurrection Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com . Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.




Published in News Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
