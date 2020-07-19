Lawrence A. Dale, Jr., PE
Lawrence A. Dale Jr., PE (Larry), age 90, passed away peacefully on July 17th, 2020, at Riverview Senior Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A love story, he followed his bride Geraldine (Geri) of 62 years who passed 10 weeks prior.
Larry was born on August 26th, 1929, to Lawrence and Minnie Dale in Woodstock, Illinois. In his hometown, he was an avid athlete during his High School days as the son of "Coach" (Larry) Dale Sr.
After receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University, Larry served in the Army during the Korean war as a communications specialist, commonly referred to as a "Radio Man."
After the war, Larry and Geri settled in Barrington, Illinois. Larry was a licensed engineer specializing in Chemical Engineering. He worked at EIMCO, Envirotech and H.K. Ferguson, before establishing his consulting firm in the field. He was part of the engineering team which restored clean water to Lake Erie, following the EPA Clean Water Act.
Larry and Geri raised three sons and a daughter with grace and good humor. The two were inseparable throughout their 62-year marriage, never missing an opportunity for a game of Bridge.
Larry was preceded in death by his dearly loved sister, Pat Klotzman.
Larry is survived by his children, Scott Dale & Janice Stevenor Dale, Doug & Alice Dale, Joe Dale, and Marci & Mark Frederick; his beloved grandchildren, Andy, Dashiell, and Wesley Dale; and his nieces Dale (Mitchell) & Dom Bizzari, Robin Mitchell, and Patty (Mitchell) & Mark Ruiz and their children, Michelle (Ruiz) & Michael Mahoney, Katie (Ruiz) & Drew Green and Lucas LaBianca; and his cousin, Sue (Morris) Jensen & Granville Williams Jr and family, niece Cindy (Schmidt) Geye and family, and his sister-in-law, Lois Eichstadt and family.
Funeral services for Larry will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family greatly appreciates contributions to your charity of choice
. They invite all to share memories of Larry's life at WalkerFuneralHome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, Port Clinton.
Larry had four words he lived by: live, love, laugh, sing.