Lawrence J. "Larry" Twarek



Marblehead, Ohio - Lawrence J. "Larry" Twarek, 90, lifelong resident of Marblehead, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on October 29, 1928 in Marblehead, Ohio, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Hanik) Twarek. On September 11, 1954 he married Betty McKinney and she preceded him in death on December 12, 2017.



Larry was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving our country during the Korean War.



He worked as a machine operator at General Motors in Sandusky for 43 years until his retirement in 1990.



He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead; member of the Marblehead VFW Post 7572, and member of the American Legion. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes.



Survivors include his sons, Michael (Cathie) Twarek and Mark (Colette) Twarek, of Marblehead; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, John, Francis, George, and twin brother, Clarence, as well as his sisters, Ann Babcock, Mary Kokinda, Sophie Hallier and Helen Meterko.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father James Brown on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay Street, Marblehead, Ohio, with additional visitation being held at the church from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors being given by members of VFW Post 7572.



Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.



Published in the News Herald on Apr. 2, 2019