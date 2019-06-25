Services
Crosser Funeral Home
Leland E. Kosanka


Leland E. Kosanka Obituary
Leland E. Kosanka

Sandusky - Leland E. Kosanka, 85, formerly of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans' Home, Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on September 5, 1933, a son of the late Otto & Agnes

(Suhrbier) Kosanka.

Lee was a U.S. Army veteran and was employed at the former Erie Army Depot as a forklift operator. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church (Blackberry), Martin, Ohio.

Surviving is a sister, Mary (David) Orman, and a brother, Robert Kosanka. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Kosanka, half-brother, Richard Sauer, and half-sisters, Grace Luebke, Alice Nehls, and Shirley Nehls.

Private graveside services will be held at Elliston Cemetery, Elliston, Ohio. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on June 25, 2019
