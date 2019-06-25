|
Leland E. Kosanka
Sandusky - Leland E. Kosanka, 85, formerly of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans' Home, Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on September 5, 1933, a son of the late Otto & Agnes
(Suhrbier) Kosanka.
Lee was a U.S. Army veteran and was employed at the former Erie Army Depot as a forklift operator. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church (Blackberry), Martin, Ohio.
Surviving is a sister, Mary (David) Orman, and a brother, Robert Kosanka. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Kosanka, half-brother, Richard Sauer, and half-sisters, Grace Luebke, Alice Nehls, and Shirley Nehls.
Private graveside services will be held at Elliston Cemetery, Elliston, Ohio.
Published in the News Herald on June 25, 2019