Leroy G. Buehler
Oak Harbor - Leroy G. Buehler, 90, of Oak Harbor, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Providence Care Center, Sandusky. He was born on February 23, 1930 in Wood County, OH to Edward and Inez (Lapish) Buehler. While in high school, Leroy enjoyed athletics. He and his twin brother, Elroy, were part of the mile relay team that won State and set the State of Ohio record in 1948, a record that stood for 19 years. On August 13, 1955, in Oak Harbor, he married Bernadine I. Risch and she preceded him in death on June 11, 2017. Leroy worked as a self-employed carpenter and also for Don Sorg Builder for 20 years. He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. He enjoyed woodworking and reading, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Leroy is survived by his children, Dean (Faye) Buehler of Oak Harbor, daughter, Annette (Ed) Sennish of Sandusky and son, David (Theresa) Buehler of Maumee, five grandchildren, Nicole Buehler, Eric (Karanne) Buehler, Aaron (Molly) Sennish, Ethan (Amanda) Sennish, and Jessica Buehler, two great grandchildren, Elaina Bodi and Weston Buehler, brothers, Durward Buehler of Florida and Calvin Buehler of California, sister-in-law, Ila Ellis and brother-in-law, Gaillard Risch, both of Oak Harbor. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Phyllis Gnepper and Mabel Coder, brothers, Verle Buehler and Elroy Buehler.
The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at St John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Burial will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions for Leroy may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor or the Oak Harbor Public Library. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com