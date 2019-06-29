|
Lester Max Selby
- - Lester Max Selby, 89, passed away June 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Janet Ann (Merriman) Selby; survived by daughters Sandy (Ken) Berlekamp of Fremont, OH, Pat Selby (Ron Brausch) of Grosse Ile, MI, Jean Selby of Rocky River, OH, and Joy (Bob) Cain of Pickerington, OH; and grandchildren Kat Brausch (Mike Auerbach), Daria Brausch, Maggie Cain, and Sam Berlekamp; and by his longtime canine companion, Moose.
He graduated from the College of Wooster, spent four years in the US Navy, and retired as Sr. Vice President after 31 years at the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank.
He loved camping with family, hiking, and fishing; and creative pursuits, becoming a watercolor artist in retirement. He enjoyed Tin Can Sailor reunions and took his first skydive at age 81 after one. He was a voracious reader and connected with family and the world via Facebook. He was grateful for the joys in life. He laughed easily, loved unconditionally, and will be greatly missed.
Please consider a gift to Tin Can Sailors (destroyers.org), the wheelchair van fund at Otterbein Marblehead (otterbein.org), or your local library. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, July 13, 2019, at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in the News Herald on June 29, 2019