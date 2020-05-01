|
|
Lillian "Sue" Mesker
Graytown - Lillian "Sue" Mesker, 75, of Graytown, OH, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on March 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Chester & Virgie (Carroll) Sparks.
She worked many years for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools in the cafeteria of Rocky Ridge Elementary School. Strong in her faith, Sue was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, and loved listening to The Gaithers. She enjoyed her friends in Red Hats and card club, her casino days, traveling to Amish country, and spending time with "the girls" (aka her loafing buddies). Her greatest love was her family and she especially enjoyed family get togethers.
On September 3, 1954, she married Herbert L. Mesker, and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2003, after nearly 38 years of marriage.
Sue is survived by her children, Patty Shank, Graytown, Scott Mesker, Denver, CO, and Bobbi McConocha, Rossford, OH; brother, Lester Sparks; grandchildren, Tyler, Jenna, Adam, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Stella. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl, Otis, Arthur, Mary, Eileen, Bethel, Dorothy, and Debbie.
Due to gathering restrictions, private family services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor. Pastor Holli Burkard will officiate, and interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery, Limestone, OH. Those planning on making a member contribution in Sue's memory are asked to please consider St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 69, Rocky Ridge, OH 43458-0069 or Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is
