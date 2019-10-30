|
Linda Mae Edwards
Linda Mae Edwards, 65, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born August 7, 1954 in Altoona, PA to the late Mary (Walk) and William McDowell. On February 12, 1993 in Hinesville, GA she married William Edwards, III and he survives.
Linda was a member of Journey Church, Fremont, OH. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Monroeville, OH and a member of the Port Clinton . Linda loved to watch reality & game shows and soap operas. She also enjoyed socializing and traveling with the American Legion to different posts in Ohio and attended numerous National Conventions. She volunteered at Share and Care in Fremont and also enjoyed shopping.
Survivors include her husband, William; daughters, Becky Jo (Wayne) Bagby, Bobbie Jo Gates, Joanne Sciarrillo, Jessica (Travis) Shade, Danielle (Troy) Jukes, Whitney (James) Chamberlain; sons, Duan Barnes and William (Teresa) Edwards IV; twenty-four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twin sister, Carol Graffis; sisters, Sharon (Richard) Beere and Kathryn Slowik; brothers, James (Linda) Walk, Robert McDowell, Samuel McDowell; and her canine companion, Bridget. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3pm until a Memorial Service at 5pm with Pastor Ken DeChant officiating. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Journey Church, 656 S. State Route 19, Fremont, Ohio 43420.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019