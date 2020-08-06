Lisa D. Pace



Fairport Harbor - Lisa D. Pace (nee Babb), 49, of Fairport Harbor, OH, passed away following a long illness on July 14, 2020.



She worked as a Flight Attendant, Music Teacher and Performer, and Veterinary Assistant, graduating from The University of Akron in 2001 with both a BS in Biology and a BA in Music Composition. She worked as a Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant and Mental Health Case Manager. Although she could not continue working due to her medical conditions, Mrs. Pace volunteered with Fairport Harbor Community Cats and was a member of the local Cookbook Club.



She was an avid baker and a skilled artist, who specialized in creating handmade greeting cards which she continued right up until her death.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Joseph Pace; maternal grandparents, Donald W. and Arletta Shem; paternal grandparents, Roy and Virginia Babb; step-grandfather, C. Fred Pickton; step-grandmother, Carolyn Barber; mother-in-law, Josephine Pace; brother-in-law, Anthony Pace; and beloved cat companions, Eddie, Sammy, and Kali.



She leaves behind to celebrate her life: mother and step-mother, Sarah Andrews and Cheryl Barber; brother, David Babb; father and step-mother, Rick and Nazimoon Babb; uncle, Don Shem; aunts and uncles, Kathy and Dave Morgan, and Lowell and Dianne Babb; beloved friends, Karen Sandell, Cathy Norman, Kat Chitty, and Mary Apple; step-grandfather, Chuck Barber; cousins, Elizabeth Senften, Kathryn Rodocker, Matt Shem, Jason Babb, Chris Babb, Ben Hanley and John Hanley.



Memorial donations may be sent to Fairport Harbor Community Cats or Fairport Harbor Food Pantry at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.









