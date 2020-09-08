1/1
Lisa Monak
Lisa Monak

Marblehead - Lisa Monak, 56, of Marblehead, OH passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born October 11, 1963 in Port Clinton the daughter of Jack and Betty (Gulau) Easton. She married Dan Monak on September 15, 1984. Lisa was the Tax Commissioner for the City of Port Clinton and previously worked at Magruder Hospital for 26 years as a Coder. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Danbury, Daughter of the Revolution and Marblehead Browns Backers. She enjoyed genealogy, following the Browns, Buckeyes and Indians and traveling to different countries with her family.

Surviving are her husband: Dan; children Justin Monak of Marblehead, Michelle Monak of Cleveland; parents: Jack and Betty Easton.

Private graveside services will be conducted at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery and a Celebration of Lisa's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




Published in News Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
