Lois A. Kohlman
Oak Harbor - Lois A. Kohlman, 93 of Oak Harbor, OH died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home under Hospice and family care. She was born May 24, 1927 in Graytown, OH to the late William and Marie (Tabbert) Schultz. She was a 1945 graduate of Salem-Oak Harbor High School. On June 7, 1952 she married Herman Kohlman and he survives. Herman and Lois's lifelong commitment to a Christian life and to each other in their marriage of 68 years was truly exemplary. Lois was a wonderful homemaker, a hard-working farmer, and a devoted volunteer. She was a very active member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, where she taught Sunday School for many years, was a member of the Deborah Circle, the local Lutheran Brotherhood Chapter, and was in charge of organizing food for bereavement meals for many years. She and Herman enjoyed, and often were in charge of, many of the community "Bus Trips". She was a lifetime member of the Farmers Union and assisted with the local Red Cross bloodmobiles for many years. Lois loved to bake, tend to her flowers and run the tractor.
Survivors include her husband Herman; children: Randal (Lorrie Richards) Kohlman, Carol (Clark) Price, and Marsha Kohlman, all of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Jessica Marquis, Lindsay (Adam) Lohman, Ryan (Brecken) Price, and Morgan (Andrew) Hopkins; great-grandchildren: Payne, Payson, Carter, and Blakely; sister Mae Flowers of Graytown, OH. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Wilma Kluck and Marian Boyer.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel; with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. The service will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery, Benton Township, OH. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, reminder of the State mandates requiring face coverings and social distancing will be observed for both visitation and services. Memorial Contributions can be given to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Organ Restoration Fund, St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Endowment Trust Fund, or Grace Hospice of Maumee. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
