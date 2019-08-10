|
Lois Ann Hurrell
Fremont - Lois Ann Hurrell, 80, died Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 while visiting her close friend in Victorville, California.
Lois was born on January 31, 1939 to Hazel and Harold Schwert. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen James Hurrell and siblings Harold ( Butch) Schwert and Mary Carter. Lois leaves behind her daughters Dawn ( Von) Sloma and Amy Timmons; grandchildren John Timmons, Mason Sloma and Faye Sloma; siblings Jean Torres and Gary Schwert.
Lois enjoyed crafting and photography. She was a certified tax preparer and known as "the tax lady" to many residents of Oak Harbor.
As per her request, there is no memorial service at this time.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on Aug. 10, 2019