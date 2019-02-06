|
|
Lois E. Kroeger
Oak Harbor - Lois E. Kroeger, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, January 31, 2019, the day before her 95th birthday, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born in Carroll Township, Ottawa County on February 1, 1924, the daughter of the late John & Myrtle (Floro) Ryder. On February 3, 1940, Lois married Frederick L. Kroeger, and he preceded her in death on August 19, 1997. Together they tended the family farm in Carroll Township for many years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Genoa, Ohio.
Lois is survived by her children, Judy (Lowell) Peters, Oak Harbor, Linda (Paul) Kroeger-Baum, Sycamore, OH; Barry (Lynne) Kroeger, Port Clinton, Ohio; grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Osterling, Loren (Diane) Clere, Bryan Peters, Kevin (Carrie) Peters, Lisa (Eric) Smith, Jack (Hannah) Kroeger; step grandchildren, Tammy (Mike) Stilwell, Lynn (Jim) Stilwell, Tim (Deb) Baum; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Osterling, Zachary Peters, Annabelle Peters, Garrett Osterling, Nicholas Peters, Gavin Peters, Abigail Clere, Ethan Clere, Collin Peters, Lauren Smith, Graham Smith; and step great-grandchildren, Allie Osterling, Ashleigh Osterling, Jena Baum, and Trent Baum. Lois was also preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Ryder.
Friends may call from 5-8 P.M. Friday and 10-11 A.M. Saturday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 9, 2019. Pastor Lowell Peters will officiate, and interment will follow at Rusha Cemetery, Carroll Township. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Grand Love program of the Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Feb. 6, 2019