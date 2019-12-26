Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Port Clinton - Lori Ann Kwiatkowski, 39, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. She was born August 20, 1980 in Port Clinton, Ohio the daughter of Fred and Debra (Cappy) Kwiatkowski. Lori worked at Otterbein North Shore. She loved working with older people. She enjoyed cooking and watching the Browns with her dad.

Surviving are her: son: Nick Kwiatkowski; father: Fred Kwiatkowski, Sr., significant other: Donald Bronson; brother: Fred Kwiatkowski, Jr.; sister: Dawn Wilson; niece Sabrina Shiley; grandmother: June Kwiatkowski. She was preceded in death by her mother: Debra; grandparents: Edwin Kwiatkowski, Cecelia and Robert Cappy and her brother-in-law: Mike Wilson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 am Saturday, January 18, 2019 at Neideceker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton, St. Port Clinton, OH. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
