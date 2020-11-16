Lucille B. Smith
Lakeside - Lucille B. Smith, 99, of Lakeside, and formerly of Clyde, died on November 14, 2020, at the Otterbein Marblehead Retirement Community.
She was born in Putnam County, Ohio on February 3, 1921. She was the oldest child of Earl and Ashley (Kirkendall) Buckmaster.
She graduated from Miller City High School and married Vearl E. Smith on September 7, 1938. They were married for 64 years and her husband preceded in death on March 30, 2003.
Lucille was active in the Clyde Christian Church when she and her husband lived in Clyde. During World War II, she worked at the Clyde Cutlery Company. She also worked at the A&P in Clyde and later became a real estate agent with Clyde Realty. In 1968, she and her husband moved to Lakeside and founded Smith Realty. She served on the Board of Directors for the Lakeside Association for eight years and was active in the Lakeside Methodist Church, where she also served on its governing board.
She and her husband moved to the North Shore Retirement Community (Otterbein) when it opened in 1996. She resided there until her death.
Her friends and family were beneficiaries of her homemade pies and cookies. Her home was always immaculate. Her organizational skills were unmatched. Her hair was never out of place. She never passed up an opportunity to go shopping. Hard work was not a foreign concept to her. She was generous in spirit and loyal to her friends. And her love for her family was unending.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margine Perkey and Faye McKibben; two brothers, Paul Buckmaster and Ivan Buckmaster; and one grandson, Todd Rogers.
She is survived by her two children, Beverly Rogers (Ralph), and Larry Smith (Ann); three grandchildren, Lisa Lisker, Kristen Ward Brown and Matt Rogers; three step-grandchildren, Jonathan Gorman, Liza Brett, and Drew Gorman; great-grandchildren Sam and Joshua Lisker, Kaitlyn, Madison and Alexis Ward Brown, and Cole and Skylar Rogers; and five great step-grandchildren, Riley and Jackson Gorman, Maggie, Jack and Henry Brett; and two sisters, Reva Harmon and Ada Rau.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial services will be in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic, Ohio.
Memorials in her name may be given to the Lakeside United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 450 Central Ave. Lakeside, OH 43440 or to the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation, 217 Walnut Ave. Lakeside, OH 43440. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.