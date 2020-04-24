|
|
Lynn E. Joseph Sr.
Lynn E. Joseph Sr.,71, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
Lynn was born on September 27, 1948 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Rena Joseph. He is survived by his children: Lynn (Patti) Joseph Jr of Castalia, Charles (Janel) Joseph of Sandusky, Richard (Sharon) Joseph of Clarksville, TN and Cassandra (Tim) Barrows of Fremont; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; step daughter Vanessa Mattox of Sandusky; sisters: Helen Dendinger, Katherine (Homer) Greer, Thelma (John) Gaspar and Ethel (Harold) Smallwood and his special friend Bernice Skarsgard. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Althea Whiteman, Kenneth, Forrest, Howard and Wendell Joseph.
Lynn enjoyed, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Lynn's honor to St. Jude's Hospital
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be sent to Lynn's family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com or for future service information please email
[email protected]
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020