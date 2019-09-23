|
|
Marcia L. Bloom
Port Clinton - Marcia L. Bloom, 68, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on June 25, 1951 in Port Clinton, the daughter of the late Howard and Grace (Shoemaker) Ohm. On November 6, 1971 she married David Bloom and he preceded her in death on August 22, 2018.
Marcia worked as a teller for American Bank in Port Clinton for many years.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Priscilla Circle. She was also a member of the Port Clinton Music Boosters.
Marcia was an avid crafter and especially enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitching. She made homemade clothes for her children when they were younger, and later she volunteered to help at numerous church craft bazaars.
Survivors include her daughter and caregiver, Ellen Bloom, Port Clinton; sons, Matthew Bloom, Cedar Park, Texas and Michael Bloom, Santa Clara, California; twin sister, Martha Tanicala, Manchester, Michigan; brother, Keith (Karen) Ohm, Oak Harbor; nephews, Chris Tanicala, Trevor Ohm, and Aaron Ohm; as well as four great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a nephew, Craig Tanicala.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10am until Funeral Services at 11 am at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams Street, Port Clinton, with Reverend Dr. James Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 23, 2019