Margaret "Peg" Eleanor Starcher
Lakeside - Margaret "Peg" Eleanor Starcher, of Lakeside, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 90. She died peacefully with her family by her side in her resident apartment at Newhaven Court in Butler, Pennsylvania.
She was born January 14, 1929 in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania to Stephen John Winnichuke and Hannah Elizabeth Sims. In 1947, she graduated from Bridgeville High School as Valedictorian and went on to graduate from West Virginia Wesleyan College with English and Teaching degrees.
Peg taught for many years in Pennsylvania and Ohio, first as full-time staff followed by substitute work over two decades. When the population rose following WWII, she provided a preschool program out of her house in the late 1950's for the Chartiers Valley School District.
Her gift and love of teaching was not lost on raising her own five children whose grammar she instantaneously corrected when needed, much to their chagrin! Her grandchildren and great-granddaughters would find themselves receiving the same attention. Additionally, Peg enjoyed a love for creating artwork over her lifetime, whether it was with oil paint, calligraphy or making the ABC Christmas Book keepsakes for the grandkids. Her ability to cut silhouettes by hand and focus without a premade sketch was amazing to watch. She loved to read, sew, swim, travel, play bridge and collect/restore/display antiques. Many pieces are family-treasured heirlooms.
With her command of English and ability to write in a stream of consciousness, Peg left her family, friends, and community memorable lasting keepsakes. These treasures will be found in the archives and records of the many groups, clubs, organizations, and churches she served. To have Peg Starcher as a member meant having a great leader, organizer, chairperson and officer serve in whatever capacity of leadership was needed. Her ability to plan and execute programs and events was tireless; always willing and capable to lead and motivate others to promote the current task through to successful completion.
As a 1970 summer cottage owner, she and her husband Toby were charter members of the group to campaign and save Hotel Lakeside, eventually organized as Friends of Hotel Lakeside. Peg and her mom gave of their talents to help wallpaper the main dining room and several hotel rooms in need of refurbishing.
During her years since 1976 as a year-round resident in Lakeside Chautauqua, Peg was a member of Antiquarians, Bridge Club, The Lakeside United Methodist Church Choir and Women's Group, Lakeside Chautauqua Choir, Friends of Hotel Lakeside and the Hotel Sale Chair for more than a decade, The Lakeside Heritage Society, Lakeside Property Owners Association, The Lakeside Women's Club and Chairperson for the Annual Tour of Homes for over 15 years. She was a member of Ottawa County Mental Health and a support advocate for her neighbors, friends and community members in local nursing homes.
Peg is survived by her three sons: Scott F. Starcher (Nancy) of Toledo, OH, John E. Starcher (Holly) of Marblehead, OH, David W. Starcher (Heather) of Butler, PA; two daughters, Jane L. Milholland of Pittsford, NY, Wendy S. Ayler (Michael) of Denver, CO; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia A. Donelli of Pittsburgh, PA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Foster "Toby" Eugene Starcher; they married on June 18, 1949 and he passed away on May 31, 2000.
A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Sackett Cemetery in Marblehead, Ohio.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Lakeside Heritage Society, where she and Toby were Charter members: Lakeside Heritage Society, 324 West Third Street, Lakeside, Ohio, 43440 http://www.lakesideheritagesociety.org/donate.html> Phone: 419-798-5519 .
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
Published in the News Herald on July 6, 2019