Margaret J. Venzke
Elmore - Margaret J. Venzke, 92, formerly of Elmore, OH passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus, Fremont, OH. Prior to living in Elmore, Margaret also resided in Oak Harbor, West Mansfield, and Genoa, OH. She was born on December 25, 1927 in Rocky Ridge, OH to Harry E. and Lena (Foreman) Almendinger. Margaret graduated from Salem-Oak Harbor High School in 1945 and thoroughly enjoyed staying in touch with many of her classmates. She was previously married to O.E. Chasteen and then Gerald D. Venzke and both preceded her in death. Margaret's main interest was raising, breeding, and showing horses from the 1960's - 1990's during which time she owned and operated Buckeye Meadows Farm in Oak Harbor, OH and West Mansfield, OH. She also worked as a cashier at Latham's Super Market in Genoa from 1966-1977. Margaret enjoyed line dancing, sewing & quilting, and planting flowers. She was a member of the Master Gardener Program and for many years she took care of the flowers at the Elmore Retirement Village where she resided.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Donald (Sue) Chasteen, Terry Chasteen, Buddy (Jacque) Chasteen, and Charles (Janice Pasch) Chasteen, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William, Dale, and Robert Almendinger; daughter-in-law, Coletta Sue Chasteen; and her faithful friend and companion, Wally Kline.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, March 5. 2020, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Holli Burkard 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, with additional visitation at the church from 10-11 a.m., prior to the services. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in memory of Margaret may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020