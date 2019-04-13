Services
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
215 Church St.
Oak Harbor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Apling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. "Marge" Apling


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret L. "Marge" Apling Obituary
Margaret L. "Marge" Apling

Oak Harbor - Margaret L. "Marge" Apling, 82, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away April 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born July 3, 1936 in Jerusalem Township, Lucas County, the daughter of Murl & Anna (Brown) Chio. She was a 1954 graduate of Harris Elmore High School. On October 1, 1955, she married Kenneth "Ken" Apling at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Genoa, OH. Marge was retired from the Village of Oak Harbor where she was the Tax Administrator. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor where she was active in the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed going to her grandkids activities, reading, playing cards, watching cooking shows, visiting casinos and boating on Lake Erie.

Surviving are her husband, Ken; daughter, Judy (Jack) Hart of Waverly, OH, and Cindy (Chuck) Wargowsky of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Tricia (Leon) McCoy, Heidi (Taylom) Duffett, Bryan (Alan Gustafson) Connell, Jason (Stephanie) Connell, Nicole (Ian) Craze, Brandi Marshal, Emily Hart; eight great-grandchildren and one due any day; sisters, Joanne Lohr of Woodville, OH and Francis (Randall) Krieger of Oak Harbor, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Ray Cunningham; son, Thomas "Tom" Apling; brother, William Chio, and half brother, Robert Cunningham.

Friends are invited to call from 2-8 PM Tuesday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St. Oak Harbor, where a Christian Wake service will be held at 8 PM Tuesday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 Church St., Oak Harbor. Rev. James E. Peiffer will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Following the services a luncheon will be served at the church. Those who are planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Boniface Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now