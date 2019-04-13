Margaret L. "Marge" Apling



Oak Harbor - Margaret L. "Marge" Apling, 82, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away April 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born July 3, 1936 in Jerusalem Township, Lucas County, the daughter of Murl & Anna (Brown) Chio. She was a 1954 graduate of Harris Elmore High School. On October 1, 1955, she married Kenneth "Ken" Apling at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Genoa, OH. Marge was retired from the Village of Oak Harbor where she was the Tax Administrator. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor where she was active in the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed going to her grandkids activities, reading, playing cards, watching cooking shows, visiting casinos and boating on Lake Erie.



Surviving are her husband, Ken; daughter, Judy (Jack) Hart of Waverly, OH, and Cindy (Chuck) Wargowsky of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Tricia (Leon) McCoy, Heidi (Taylom) Duffett, Bryan (Alan Gustafson) Connell, Jason (Stephanie) Connell, Nicole (Ian) Craze, Brandi Marshal, Emily Hart; eight great-grandchildren and one due any day; sisters, Joanne Lohr of Woodville, OH and Francis (Randall) Krieger of Oak Harbor, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Ray Cunningham; son, Thomas "Tom" Apling; brother, William Chio, and half brother, Robert Cunningham.



Friends are invited to call from 2-8 PM Tuesday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St. Oak Harbor, where a Christian Wake service will be held at 8 PM Tuesday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 Church St., Oak Harbor. Rev. James E. Peiffer will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Following the services a luncheon will be served at the church. Those who are planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Boniface Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH.