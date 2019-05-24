Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Oak Harbor - Marian W. Henry, 94, of Oak Harbor, died Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor. She was born September 15, 1924, in Oak Harbor to Fred and Elsie (Hoffman) Thorbahn. On November 22, 1946, in Oak Harbor she married Oliver "John" Henry and he preceded her in death July 2, 2013. Marian was a homemaker and a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor.

Marian is survived by her sons, Robert (Jayne) Henry, Dan Henry and Jim (Linda) Henry; grandchildren, Austin, Amy, Matthew (Emily), Benjamin (Kristi) and Peter (Sarah); four great grandchildren; and siblings, Richard (Ellen) Thorbahn, Donna Lou Fizer and Helen Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Phyllis Henry, grandchildren, Oksana and David, and siblings, Lewis, Willard and Marvin Thorbahn and Ella Mae Burmeister.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorials for Marian may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on May 24, 2019
