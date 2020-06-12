Marie Sue Whipple
Port Clinton - Marie Sue Whipple, 77, of Port Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton. She was born on August 3, 1942 in Port Clinton to Gilbert G. "Jack" and Alvira R. (Brunkhorst) Gyde. On October 8, 1960 in Oak Harbor she married David E. Whipple, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 1996. Marie previously worked as meat wrapper for the Catawba Market and as a cook for the Ottawa County Detention Facility. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #281, American Legion Post #83 in Sandusky, Lewistown Pistol Club in Lewistown, PA, and she volunteered at the National Rifle & Pistol Matches at Camp Perry. Marie served as a 4-H leader when her kids were young. She was very creative and artistic and enjoyed making artwork from driftwood from Lake Erie, making earrings, crocheting, and sewing clothing for her and her friends. Marie also enjoyed flower gardening.
Marie is survived by her sons, Jack D. Whipple and Daniel J. (Stephanie) Whipple, 5 grandchildren, Savannah (Tim Steinmetz) Whipple, Brandon Whipple, Kristen (Tyler) Hess, Zackery Whipple, and Sadie (Troy) Nelson, and 4 great grandchildren, Evelyn Steinmetz, David Nelson, Scarlett Nelson, and Elliott Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Sherry Kay Whipple-Inks.
Visitation for Marie will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2-8 p.m., with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Comstock 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Locust Point Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be given to Easter Seals or the Ottawa County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.