Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1124 Fulton St.
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1124 Fulton St.
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marija Blaser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marija A. Blaser


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marija A. Blaser Obituary
Marija A. Blaser

Niles - Marija A. Blaser, 94, of Niles, OH and formerly of Port Clinton, OH passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born July 11, 1935 in Serbia, Yugoslavia, the daughter of Leo and Antonia (Markovich) Obreza. She married James R. Blaser in 1963 and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2000. Marija was a homemaker and she enjoyed playing bingo.

Surviving are her sons: James A. Blaser of Niles, OH, Peter (Remi) Gorisek of Niles, OH; daughter: Lidija Baucon of Lordstown, OH; three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son: Rolf W. Blaser and brother: Mitja Obreza and Janes Obreza.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Monday morning from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marija's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now