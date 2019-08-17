|
Marija A. Blaser
Niles - Marija A. Blaser, 94, of Niles, OH and formerly of Port Clinton, OH passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born July 11, 1935 in Serbia, Yugoslavia, the daughter of Leo and Antonia (Markovich) Obreza. She married James R. Blaser in 1963 and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2000. Marija was a homemaker and she enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving are her sons: James A. Blaser of Niles, OH, Peter (Remi) Gorisek of Niles, OH; daughter: Lidija Baucon of Lordstown, OH; three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son: Rolf W. Blaser and brother: Mitja Obreza and Janes Obreza.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Monday morning from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 17, 2019