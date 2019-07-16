Marilyn E. Langford, 72, of Catawba Island passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton. She was born Feb. 24, 1947 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Ferris and Virginia (Corboy) Stiles. She married Reggie Langford on June 7, 1969. Marilyn was a member of United Methodist in Delaware. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, camping, and traveling, especially to the beach at Gulf Shores, AL.



Surviving are her husband of 50 years Reggie; daughter: Jill Nicole (Chadd) Dehn of Maumee, OH; son: Christopher George (Betsey) Langford of Oregon, OH; grandchildren: Michael Zibert, Nicholas Dehn, Carson Langford, Makenna Langford; brother: Joe (Rhonda) Stiles of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Private graveside services will be held at Catawba Island Cemetery. The family will receive friends Catawba Island Fire Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Catawba Island Fire & Rescue, 4730 E. Cemetery Rd. Port Clinton, 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the News Herald on July 16, 2019