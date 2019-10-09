|
|
Marilyn M. Chandler
Marilyn M. Chandler, 91 of Elmore, OH died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born January 17, 1928 in Elmore, OH to the late Rudolph and Sophie (Deininger) Schott. Marilyn was a 1946 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School. She married Myrle Bringe in 1951 and he preceded her in death in August of 1976. She then married Harold Chandler in 1982, who also preceded her in death. Marilyn was a secretary for Autolite in Toledo and found great pleasure in gardening, organ/piano playing, reading, jigsaw and word puzzles. She was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church, Elliston, where she was baptized, confirmed, and where her final celebration of life will be held.
Survivors include her daughters Madeline (Harold) Mullins-Hatten of Tucson, AZ and Melinda Meyer of Elmore; granddaughter Michelle (Ken Franklin, Fiancé) Bednarski; and great- grandson Dylan Bednarski. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Florence Hrabal and Doris Weyandt.
Services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, Elliston. Family to receive friends from 11am until the time of services at 1pm. Interment will be in Clay Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019