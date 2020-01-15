Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Elkhart, IN - Mr. Mario Marquez, 65, of Elkhart, Indiana, and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully following an extended illness at Elkhart General Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 14, 1954 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late Eulalio and Alamar (Arredondo) Marquez. He married Rebeca Obregon on Nov. 25, 2005, and she survives.

Growing up in Port Clinton, Mario attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he served as an Altar boy. Mario graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1972.

After moving to Elkhart, Mario worked with fiberglass at several Elkhart area manufacturing facilities over the years, and also worked as a bartender many years as well. He enjoyed playing golf and loved watching his grandchildren excel in their scholastic and sporting events.

Survivors include his children, Aleta (Mike Plajer) Marquez, Clara (Joan Mejia) Lozano, Jason (Susan) Marquez, Dirck Shriner and Jeremey Shriner; sisters JoAnn (Ed) Metzger and Norma (Mark) Bond, and grandchildren Braxton Myers, Irvin and Giancarlo Mejia, Brody Myers, Scarlett Plajer and Alessia Mejia. Preceding Mario in death is a brother, Michael, and a set of twin sisters who passed at birth.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton from 8:30 am until Funeral services at 9:30 am, with Fr. John Missler officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
