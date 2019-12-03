|
|
Mark Edward Fork
Port Clinton - Mark Edward Fork, 63, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. Mark was born in Oregon, Ohio, on July 30, 1956 to Wayne and Jean (Holder) Fork. Mark was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Ohio Air National Guard. He retired from the United States Postal Service and Property Management Division. His leisure time activities included: darts, fishing and motorcycling; often for veterans related activities and charities.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Rhonda; children, Kirt Fork Joshua (Heather) Fork, and Tabitha (Steve) Fromm; granddaughter, Lauren Ruth; and siblings, Sue (Fred) Jensen, Dan (Pat) Fork, Debi (Larry) Sampsel. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. As an advocate for veterans, expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Semper Fi Organization. semperfifund.org
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019