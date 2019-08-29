Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Engel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Engel Obituary
Mary Ann Engel

Port Clinton - Mary Ann Engel, 83, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Home, Port Clinton. She was born on July 25, 1936 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Bela and Pauline (Nameth) Nagy. Mary Ann worked as a bookkeeper for the Elliot Electric Co., Cleveland, OH for 28 years, retiring in 1985. On August 10, 1957 in Cleveland, OH, she married Raymond P. Engel and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2013. Mary Ann will be greatly missed by her loving friends and family.

Survivors include: Several loving nieces & nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother: William Nagy.

Funeral Services will be conducted, 11am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH, 43452. Interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary Ann may be given to the Catawba Island Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now