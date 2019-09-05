|
|
Mary Ann Reigle
Lakeside - Mary Ann Reigle (née Branfield), 84, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Living, Lakeside OH. She was born in Alliance, OH November 5, 1934 to Dr. Richard W. and Katherine Untch Branfield. She is survived by her three children and two grandchildren, all of whom meant the world to her; children, Cynthia Reigle of Milwaukee, WI, Daniel Reigle of Tampa, FL and Carol Jo (Mike) Skivington of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Claire and Spencer Skivington. She is also survived by her three sisters, to whom she was close: Barbara (Joe) Caner, Kathie Bracy and Cynthia Kreiner (deceased husbands Carl Bracy and Chuck Kreiner); and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Edward Branfield.
Mary Ann grew up in Alliance, graduating from Alliance High School in 1952. An alumna of Mount Union College (University of Mount Union), where she majored in elementary education, she was also a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was at Mount Union where she met her future husband of 23 years, Richard V. Reigle. After their marriage in 1955, they made their home in Kewaskum, WI where he worked for the family business, Regal Ware, Inc., and she worked full time as a loving and devoted wife, mother, homemaker and household manager.
Mary Ann was very fond of her parents and her in-laws, J.O. and Ruth Reigle, as well as her many close relatives in Wisconsin and Ohio. The family spent summers at their cottage in Green Lake, WI where treasured memories and lasting friendships were formed, as was the case throughout her life. The family gatherings at Green Lake with her children and grandchildren brought her much joy. She was particularly proud of her grandchildren, Claire (20) and Spencer (17), and loved hearing about their school and extracurricular activities, including theater and student government (Claire) and baseball, basketball, and youth group activities (Spencer).
After living in Jacksonville, FL for five years, Mary Ann returned to her native Ohio, residing in the Lakeside-Marblehead area for her remaining 35 years, where she enjoyed spending much time with her parents, her sisters and their families. Having been active volunteer in Jacksonville, she continued her volunteer work with many charitable organizations in the Lakeside area. She was an active member of the Lakeside United Methodist Church; as an avid reader herself, she enjoyed her volunteer work in the church library.
In the summer, her favorite activity was attending concerts by the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra, of which two of her sisters have been long time members. Mary Ann was popular among her many friends as a ready fourth for bridge games, often ending up the winner. She was also a familiar and friendly face behind the counter at the Wide World Shop in nearby Port Clinton, and in the gift shop at Otterbein Senior Living.
Special thanks to those at Otterbein Senior Living who genuinely cared for Mary Ann and assisted in her end-of-life care. Special thanks, particularly, to her niece, Dr. Allison E. Kreiner, MD, who stayed nearby and went the second and third mile over many months to quietly advocate for her aunt's welfare, care and treatment, and see as best she could that Mary Ann received the best care possible.
Mary Ann, along with her delightful presence, her fun sense of humor and her genuine interest in and concern for others, will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Anyone who wishes may consider donating to the or to any other .
Private graveside services in Alliance are pending.
Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019