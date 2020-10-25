1/
Mary Bodi
Oak Harbor - Mary Bodi, 95 of Oak Harbor, OH died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born November 18, 1924, in Genoa, OH to the late Joseph and Mary Kocvai. She married Richard T. Bodi who preceded her in death July 31, 1984. Mary was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor. She liked to knit and cross-stitch, play bingo and dance.

Survivors include her children: Richard (Peggy) Bodi Jr of Oak Harbor, Paul (Star) Bodi of Oak Harbor, Margaret Morris of Fremont, OH, Peggy (Dickie) Owensby of Ashland, OH, and Helen (Mark) Stoll of Toledo, OH; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son Willard Bodi, and siblings: Joseph, Helen and Irene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor with Rev. Timothy Ferris celebrant. Burial will follow at Locust Point Cemetery, Carroll Township, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel is handling arrangements for the family, where online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
