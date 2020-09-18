1/1
Mary C. Wilson
Mary C. Wilson

Port Clinton - Mary C. Willson, 93, most recently residing in Port Clinton, OH passed away on September 14, 2020, at her daughter's house in Woodstock, GA. She was born on May 14, 1927, in Toledo, OH and was the daughter of Thomas P. and Leona R. Cullen. On October 22, 1948, she married Henry Mencken Willson who preceded her in death; they celebrated 68 years of life together. Mrs. Willson was a homemaker and an avid community volunteer. She was active (along with her children) as a girl scout leader (camp singing especially), 4-H advisor, later in Port Clinton was involved in the Tree Commission, Quilt Guild, PC Garden Club, Sweet Adelines, and the Welcome Wagon S&B group. She was blessed with many life-long friends.

Surviving are children: Mary Ann (Alan) Basinger of Bucyrus; Henry M. "Will" (Shari) Willson of Pioneer, OH; Dr. Catherine J. (Norman) Hill of Georgia; Susan L. (Ken) Franklin of Georgia; Thomas J. (Poh) Willson of Westerville; grandchildren: Melissa, Alicia, Christopher, Amber, Jonathan, Robin, Jeffrey, Brooke, Adam, Casey, Andy, Leah, Brittany, Tommy, Grace, and Bennett; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Because of Covid-19, there will only be a graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Riverview Cemetery, 1023 W. Third St. Port Clinton, OH. Friends are encouraged to share memories on the funeral home website at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com and memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to the Monarch Foundation and the Nature Conservancy. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 is handling the arrangements.




Published in News Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
