Mary Jo Mays
Gahanna - Mary Jo Mays, 78, of Gahanna, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Mount Carmel East Hospital on June 20, 2019. Mary was born December 8, 1940 in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Martha (Heston) Amato. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son John Mays, in 2007, and her sister Jeanne Kokinda.
Mary attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Port Clinton, Ohio. She chose as her occupation to be a housewife, mother, grandmother, at which she was THE BEST EVER. She was a sweet, kind, compassionate, the most giving person, who loved deeply, and her loving and caring for everyone will be missed.
Leaving behind to mourn her loss are her husband of 60 years, Robert Mays; children Cynthia DeHays, Nicolette (Leonard) Woods, and Molly Singer; daughter-in-law Mindy Mays; grandchildren Steve Mays, Amber Mays, Justin Morgan) Singer, Megan (Mike) Burt, Jade (Rob) Moore, Dana DeHays (Brandon Gerber), Carson DeHays (Christine Kimble), Anthony Singer, Victoria Mays (Dominic DeRiso), Mary Singer, Emily Mays, Samantha Mays; great grandchildren Miles Mays, Lincoln Burt, Kai Singer, and Sully Singer; and siblings Carol McLaury and James (Charla) Amato.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-7PM with a 6:30PM Prayer Service at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew the Apostle, 807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna, Thursday at 11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for Myasthenia Research at https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/brain-spine-neuro/neuromuscular-disorders/myasthenia-gravis. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in the News Herald on June 27, 2019