Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Mays

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jo Mays Obituary
Mary Jo Mays

Gahanna - Mary Jo Mays, 78, of Gahanna, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Mount Carmel East Hospital on June 20, 2019. Mary was born December 8, 1940 in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Martha (Heston) Amato. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son John Mays, in 2007, and her sister Jeanne Kokinda.

Mary attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Port Clinton, Ohio. She chose as her occupation to be a housewife, mother, grandmother, at which she was THE BEST EVER. She was a sweet, kind, compassionate, the most giving person, who loved deeply, and her loving and caring for everyone will be missed.

Leaving behind to mourn her loss are her husband of 60 years, Robert Mays; children Cynthia DeHays, Nicolette (Leonard) Woods, and Molly Singer; daughter-in-law Mindy Mays; grandchildren Steve Mays, Amber Mays, Justin Morgan) Singer, Megan (Mike) Burt, Jade (Rob) Moore, Dana DeHays (Brandon Gerber), Carson DeHays (Christine Kimble), Anthony Singer, Victoria Mays (Dominic DeRiso), Mary Singer, Emily Mays, Samantha Mays; great grandchildren Miles Mays, Lincoln Burt, Kai Singer, and Sully Singer; and siblings Carol McLaury and James (Charla) Amato.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-7PM with a 6:30PM Prayer Service at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew the Apostle, 807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna, Thursday at 11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for Myasthenia Research at https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/brain-spine-neuro/neuromuscular-disorders/myasthenia-gravis. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in the News Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now