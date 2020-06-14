Mary K. Stapleton
Port Clinton - Mary K. Stapleton, 85, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Providence Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born September 11, 1934 in Gypsum, OH the daughter of Samuel and Margaret (Kozlok) Rosiar. When she was a bank teller in Port Clinton she met and married William Stapleton and they moved to California. While in California, Mary held several secretarial positions. She returned to Port Clinton to take care of her mother, Margaret and later was reunited with her high school friend Harlan Branum.
Surviving are her daughter: Jane Margaret (Greg) Wildenthaler of Signal Hill, CA; son: William Paul (Amber) Stapleton of Tustin, CA; grandsons: Andrew Stapleton, Evan Stapleton; sister-in-laws: Janet Rosiar of Port Clinton, Joan Rosiar of Port Clinton, Marlene Rosiar of White Plains, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Samuel Rosiar, Steve Rosiar and John Rosiar.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in News Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.