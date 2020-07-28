Mary L. Barcley
Port Clinton - Mary L. Barcley, 94, of Port Clinton and formerly of Westmont, NJ passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center. She was born January 1, 1926 in Sandusky, OH the daughter of Henry B. and Lura (Campbell) Kihlken. She married Walter B. Barcley and he preceded her in death on March 23, 1999.
Mary is survived by her sister: Ann (Kovach) Schmidt of Port Clinton and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Henry Bernhard Kihlken.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice.
Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.