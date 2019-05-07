Mary Lou Hansen



Graytown - Mary Lou Hansen, 90 of Graytown, OH died unexpectedly Sunday, May 05, 2019 at her home. She was born December 19, 1928 in Graytown, OH to the late Seymour and Ada (Yost) Dick. She was a 1946 graduate of Salem- Oak Harbor High School. On May 21, 1950 she married Marvin Hansen who preceded her in death on September 4, 2003. Mary Lou was a homemaker who was very crafty and artistic. She was an avid seamstress, who would cut out a dress pattern at 8am and wear it out to dinner at 5 that night. She also made wedding dresses, banners for church, live and silk floral arrangements. She was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Church, Graytown. She and her husband, donated the property for the baseball diamonds and soccer fields at Graytown Park. She was also a member of the Happy Hobby Garden Club and decorated wedding cakes for many family and friends. Mary Lou loved her "Grands" and "Greats".



Survivors include her children: Paul (Robin) Hansen of Graytown, OH, Nancy (Phil) Vanderhorst of Graytown, OH, Sally Clark of Port Clinton, OH and Sherry Hansen of Graytown, OH; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son Dick Hansen.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. SR 51, Elmore, OH. The family will also receive friends from 10- 11am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, Elliston, OH where funeral Services will begin at 11am with Pastor Bob Brandt officiating. Burial will be in Elliston Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the Church. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald on May 7, 2019