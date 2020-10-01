1/1
Mary "Marcha" Luska
{ "" }
Mary "Marcha" Luska

Marblehead - Mary "Marcha" Luska, 97, of Marblehead passed away September 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Marblehead on August 12, 1923 to Nicholas and Mary Butchko Luska.

Mary was a lifelong resident of the Village of Marblehead and a lifelong member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, reading, her flowers and traveling the world. She visited five continents and over 40 countries.

Mary graduated from Lakeside High School in 1941. She was employed at Biro Manufacturing, Erie Ordinance Depot and New Departure, where she retired in 1985.

She is survived by her sister, Delores Luska Danchisen; nieces, Jane Danchisen Pittman and Joanne Danchisen Sauvey and husband, Mark, and Marilyn Luska; nephew, David Luska; great-nephews, Drew and Nicholas Sauvey; great-nieces, Marilee Pittman Clemons and husband, David, and Lucy Rion Vaillancourt and husband, Glen. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lillian Yeakley and infant sister, Helen; brothers, Paul, Mike and John Luska; and nephews, David, Paul and James Rion.

Visitation will be held at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Marblehead on Sunday, October 4 from 4 - 7:00 p.m. with a Parastas Service for the repose of the departed at 7:00 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held on Monday, October 5 at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 506 E. Main Street, Marblehead from 9 a.m. until the Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Andrew Nagrant officiating, and Helen Jean Cooley as cantor. Burial will follow at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Liturgies or memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Attn: Father Andrew Nagrant, 506 E. Main St., Marblehead, Ohio 43440. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.




Published in News Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
