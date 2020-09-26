Mary Lynda (Hunt) Redfern
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Mary Lynda (Hunt) Redfern, loving mother and grandmother, passed away after a long illness. Lynda was born on September 13, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of eight children of Clyde B. and Hattie Mae (Street) Hunt. Lynda and Richard B. Redfern, Sr. were married on June 29, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 1987.
Lynda is survived by seven children, Richard B. Redfern, Jr. (Colleen Cunningham) of Columbus, Thomas N. Redfern II (Jane) of Athens, Peter H. Redfern of Sandusky, Christopher R. Redfern of Marblehead, Sarah Jane Buehler (Jack) of Marietta, GA, Matthew M. Redfern of Indianapolis, IN, and Jonathan C. Redfern (Edie) of Bellbrook. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren, Christopher and Connor Buehler, Jacob, Caleb, Isaac, Josephine, Eli, Samuel, Zachery, Holly, Judy, Reese, Austin, Richard, Lauren and Cooper Redfern, and five great-grandchildren, Raymond and Tracy Brown, Easton and Ava Redfern and Theodore Palmquist-Redfern. Lynda is also survived by many nephews and nieces, including Michelle (Ed) Blackman of Pickerington and her sisters, Jeanne Rockwell and Barbara Inczauskis. She was proceeded in death by her parents, daughter, Tracy Suzanne, granddaughters, Barbara and Tracy Redfern, brother, Clyde B. Hunt, Jr., sisters Betty Sue Hunt, Nancy La Bonte, Wilma Arndt, Patricia Gordinier.
Lynda attended Indiana University South Bend and Terra Community College. She retired from The Giving Tree Mental Health Center, after twenty years of service, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. A dedicated seamstress, through the years Lynda was active in her support of The Ballet School and Playmakers Theatre. She enjoyed participating in area craft shows and was well known for her collection of Santas and her array of cobalt blue glass.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH. Interment will follow at LaCarpe Cemetery, Lacarne, OH. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, the public is reminded about the mandates regarding facial coverings and social distancing. A virtual LiveFeed option to attend can also be found on the church website: immaculateconceptionpc.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ida Rupp Public Library Fund, Port Clinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.