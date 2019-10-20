|
|
Mary M. (Ontko) Pepa
Lakeside-Marblehead - Mary M. (Ontko) Pepa, 91, of Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Life Marblehead. She was born on July 13, 1928 in Marblehead, the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Sotak) Ontko. She married Daniel J. Pepa on November 22, 1952 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead, and he preceded her in death on March 2, 2012.
Prior to raising her family, Mary worked in the office at US Gypsum in Port Clinton.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marblehead and for many years was an active member of Immaculate Conception , Port Clinton. She was also a member of Jednota, which is the First Catholic-Slovak Union in the United States. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Dan and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Marianne Nazarian, Muncie, Indiana, James (Jaimie) Pepa, Evanston, Illinois, and Kathleen (Dave) Abele, Loveland, Ohio; grandchildren, John Nazarian, MD, Emily Nazarian, Nicholas Abele, Matthew Abele, and Claire Abele; sisters, Bernadette Weldon, Port Clinton, and Alice Wingate, Kokomo, Indiana; brother, Charles Ontko, Catawba Island; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-law, Leon Nazarian, MD, brothers, John Ontko, Stephen Ontko, Edward Ontko, Thomas Ontko, Ramon Ontko, Joseph Ontko; and sisters, Agnes Ontko, Margretta Gresh, Mildred Martin, and Martha Reino.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay Street, Marblehead, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Marblehead.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4331 Keystone Drive, Maumee, Ohio 43457 or to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, 233 W. 2nd Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019