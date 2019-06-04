|
Mary Virginia 'Ginny' Ewersen
Port Clinton - Mary Virginia 'Ginny' Ewersen, a long-time resident of Port Clinton, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was the oldest child born to Elza and Pearlie Pease on June 7, 1922, in Hoaglin Township, Ohio. She graduated from Hoaglin-Jackson High School in Van Wert County, Ohio, and attended the University of Toledo.
She married Herbert Ewersen in 1942 at Grover Hill, Ohio. They built a home on Hickory Grove Road near Port Clinton, Herbert's hometown. Ginny continued her pursuit of a college degree in the early 1960s, and following Herb's death in 1964, she resumed her studies in education at Bowling Green State University, graduating with honors. She taught in Port Clinton schools for over thirty years, specializing in reading programs. She was an accomplished poet and had several poems published in the National Library of Poetry. Ginny was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Carol Ewersen of Huron, Ohio, son Dale (Jeanne) Ewersen of Bellevue, Idaho, granddaughter Kelly and great granddaughters Amanda and Tasha, all of Idaho, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, her parents, granddaughter Kristy, sister Verdene and brother Erwin.
Mom always encouraged us to explore new opportunities and challenges. She shared with us a passion for reading and learning that carries on to this day. To help students learn in the future, Mom generously donated her body to the Ohio College of Medicine. Her love and compassion for animals always brightened our days!
A private family service will be held in the future.
Memorials in Ginny's name may be made to the 'Title 1 Little Libraries' program, Port Clinton City Schools, 811 Jefferson Street, Port Clinton, or the Ottawa County Humane Society, 2424 East Sand Road, Port Clinton.
Published in the News Herald on June 4, 2019