1/1
Mary (Krafcik) Zimmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Zimmer (nee Krafcik)

Mary Zimmer (nee Krafcik), 94 years young, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mary was born on January 24, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived her final years in Marblehead, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matej and Maria (Orosz) Krafcik, her husband William Zimmer, her son Jerry Zimmer (Lydia survives), and her siblings Anna (George) Lukac, John (Anne) Krafcik, and Thomas (Arlene) Krafcik.

She is survived by her devoted daughter Marilyn (Richard) Minto, loving grandchildren: Marla (Thomas) Mumford, Matthew Minto, and Corrina (Chris) Riggs, fond great-grandchildren: Kyle and Ian Mumford, Matthew and Andrew Riggs, and several brilliant nieces and nephews.

At her request, private family services will be held.

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved