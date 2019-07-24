Marylou Weirich



Oak Harbor - Marylou Weirich. 68 of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Saturday, July 21, 2019 at the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky. She was born on May 22, 1951in Toledo, OH to Kenneth and Nina (Harris) Crone. On September 19, 1999 in Las Vegas, NV she married Allan Weirich, and he survives. Marylou loved to spend time with her family and friends and she will be missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her loving husband, Allan, Marylou is survived by her children: Jasen (Sarah) Palmer, Adam Palmer, Elizabeth (Will) Wittenberg, and Andrew (Becky) Palmer, step-children: Daniel (Jen) Weirich, David (Patti) Weirich, Duane (Beth) Weirich, grandchildren: Danielle Thoren, Amanda Thoren, Logan Palmer, Joseph Palmer, Liam Wittenberg, Jack Wittenberg, Nina Palmer and Evan Palmer, step grandchildren: Grant (Alexandra) Weirich, Grace Weirich, Ross Weirich, Heather (Justin) Gilbert, and Joshua Weirich, Nicholas Weirich, great grandchildren: Dominic Johnson and Austin Johnson, great grandchild: Tenley Gilbert, brothers: Gary Crone and Michael (Carol) Crone, sister: Jackie Crone. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Bill Crone.



Visitation for Marylou will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions may be directed to Stein Hospice or Susan G Kommen Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Herald on July 24, 2019