Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Rusha Cemetery
Oak Harbor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylou Weirich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylou Weirich


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marylou Weirich Obituary
Marylou Weirich

Oak Harbor - Marylou Weirich. 68 of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Saturday, July 21, 2019 at the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky. She was born on May 22, 1951in Toledo, OH to Kenneth and Nina (Harris) Crone. On September 19, 1999 in Las Vegas, NV she married Allan Weirich, and he survives. Marylou loved to spend time with her family and friends and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her loving husband, Allan, Marylou is survived by her children: Jasen (Sarah) Palmer, Adam Palmer, Elizabeth (Will) Wittenberg, and Andrew (Becky) Palmer, step-children: Daniel (Jen) Weirich, David (Patti) Weirich, Duane (Beth) Weirich, grandchildren: Danielle Thoren, Amanda Thoren, Logan Palmer, Joseph Palmer, Liam Wittenberg, Jack Wittenberg, Nina Palmer and Evan Palmer, step grandchildren: Grant (Alexandra) Weirich, Grace Weirich, Ross Weirich, Heather (Justin) Gilbert, and Joshua Weirich, Nicholas Weirich, great grandchildren: Dominic Johnson and Austin Johnson, great grandchild: Tenley Gilbert, brothers: Gary Crone and Michael (Carol) Crone, sister: Jackie Crone. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Bill Crone.

Visitation for Marylou will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions may be directed to Stein Hospice or Susan G Kommen Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now