Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Mel Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mel Frederick


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mel Frederick Obituary
Mel Frederick

Marblehead - Mel Frederick, 80, of Marblehead, OH passed away peacefully March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family having fought the good fight for many years. He was born February 4, 1939 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Joseph and Margaret (Juby) Frederick. Mel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1956 - 1959. After the service he worked for Brown's Marina in Lakeside and later started his own boat refinishing business until he became disabled. He enjoyed target shooting and was an expert marksman before becoming ill.

Surviving are his sister Marge Frederick of Marblehead; brother: Bob (Joyce) Frederick of Port Clinton and nephew Mark Frederick. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now