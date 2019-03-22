Mel Frederick



Marblehead - Mel Frederick, 80, of Marblehead, OH passed away peacefully March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family having fought the good fight for many years. He was born February 4, 1939 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Joseph and Margaret (Juby) Frederick. Mel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1956 - 1959. After the service he worked for Brown's Marina in Lakeside and later started his own boat refinishing business until he became disabled. He enjoyed target shooting and was an expert marksman before becoming ill.



Surviving are his sister Marge Frederick of Marblehead; brother: Bob (Joyce) Frederick of Port Clinton and nephew Mark Frederick. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.



Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.