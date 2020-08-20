Melvin Lee Clark
Port Clinton - Melvin L. Clark, 73, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on October 26, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio the son of the late Arthur and Joyce (Rose) Clark. On June 5, 1981 at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton, he married Wanda Britt and she survives.
Melvin worked at the former Kelsey Hayes, now re-named TRW for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing softball when he was younger. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Wanda; children, Melvin (Karen) Clark, Lima, Ohio; Tina (Chris) Fournier, Bascom, Ohio; Chris (Julie) Britt, Cleveland, Ohio; William (Brandi) Clark, Port Clinton, Ohio; and Travis (Catherine) Clark, Port Clinton, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria (Robert) Carter and Geraldine (James) Warwick; and sister-in-law, Diane Clark, all of Clyde, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Donovan Clark.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed.
