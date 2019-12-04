|
Michael R. Schack
Elmore - Michael R. Schack, 75, formerly of Ashtabula, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio, after an 18-month battle with Sarcoidosis. He was born on June 1, 1944, in Ashtabula, the son of Edward J. and Thelma A. (Vettel) Schack, Sr., who preceded him in death.
Michael graduated from Cleveland State University and the Medical College of Ohio with Masters Degrees in environmental engineering. He retired in 2004 as a Senior Environmental Engineer from the former Brush Wellman Co, now known as Materion, of Elmore, Ohio. He was active for 16 years with the Boy Scouts in Elmore and was a Master Gardner, working at home and as a volunteer at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens in Elmore.
Michael is survived by his sons, Rustun Schack, Andrew (Jheanne) Schack, Todd Schack; "the light of his life," grandson, Edward Christian Schack; sister, Kathleen A. (Michael) Kane; two nephews, Kevin (Shelly) Kane, Chris (Irene) Kane; and Debra (Larry) Honsberger. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward J. Schack, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Brianna Bertok-Schack.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3312 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio. Burial will follow the Mass in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Ashtabula. Memorials for Michael may be directed to St. John's High School, 7911 Depot Rd., Ashtabula, OH 44004; or the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave. Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614. The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Dr. William Schafer and Diandra Bertok-Galandiuk for their wonderful care and compassion during Michael's illness. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St. Genoa, OH, has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019