|
|
Michael Thomas Colantonio
Port Clinton - Michael Thomas Colantonio, 61, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Thursday, November, 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1958 in Detroit, MI the son of Gerald and Marian (Cipiti) Colantonio. Mike worked in the board plant at U. S. Gypsum.
Surviving are his mother: Marian Colantonio of Port Clinton; brothers: Matthew Colantonio of Port Clinton, Mark Colantonio of Clyde, Anthony Colantonio of Port Clinton; sister-in-law: Deb Colantonio of Fremont; nephew Mark Colantonio of Fremont and niece Mary Koehne of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his father: Gerald and brother: Gerald.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckercrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019