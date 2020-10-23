Micki L. Allen
Graytown - Micki L. Allen, 64 of Graytown, OH died unexpectedly, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born July 29, 1956 in Port Clinton, OH to Myron "Michael" and Donna Mae (Hetrick) Dipner. She was a 1974 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. On July 16, 1983 she married Daniel E. Allen who preceded her in death on September 23, 2020. Micki retired from North Point Educational Services where she worked in the Benton- Carroll- Salem School District as a Teacher's Aide. She enjoyed sewing/crafts, flamingos, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Zackary Allen and Miranda (Andy) Horn, both of Oak Harbor; mother Donna Mae Dipner of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Jase Allen and Wyatt Horn; sisters: Brenda (Clarence) Fitzgerald of Rocky Ridge, OH and Vicki (Paul) Greener of Oak Harbor.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-6pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Private Graveside services will be held Monday at Limestone Cemetery. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, family and friends are reminded of the State Mandates regarding Social Distancing wand Face Coverings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
.