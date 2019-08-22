|
Mildred Jewell Sharp
Tiffin - Mildred Jewell Sharp, 90, formerly of Port Clinton, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin, OH. She was born September 5, 1928, in Myra, KY, the daughter of Columbus Mullins and Alice (Wright) Mullins Lemons. She married Kenneth Sharp on December 14, 1946, and he preceded her in death on June 14, 1999. Mrs. Sharp worked in the Port Clinton Junior Hight School for over 25 years.
Jewell was known for her talents as a cake decorator and kept active with other things she loved, such as her church activities, working on the election board and bowling. She was also in Bunko and pinochle card clubs. She was an avid doll collector who also enjoyed cooking and baking. Reading and working on word puzzles are also hobbies she enjoyed. Jewell also loved to make Christmas stockings from kits and was skilled in embroidery.
Surviving are her daughters: Linda (Jon) Eakin of Tiffin, Susan Schrader of Tracy, CA, Kathryn (Paul) Schiefley of Scottsburg, IN, son: Gregory Sharp of Port Clinton; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters: Faye Griffaw of Sandusky, Donna (Gary) Jenkin of Sandusky, Patricia (Lee) Geissman of Lodi, OH, and Earlene Rosato of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; brothers: Cleatus Mullins, Blake Mullins, and sisters: Alka Estabrooks and Dottie Lemons.
Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Interment will follow the services in Lacarpe Cemetery. Rev. Annette Dimond will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family. at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 22, 2019